Gov. McMaster visits company that makes freezers needed to store COVID-19 vaccine

CNN– A small science plant in the Lowcountry makes vaccine refrigerators and freezers which include the ultra-cold freezers needed to store the COVID-19 vaccine, which must be stored at negative temperatures. The vital part of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution is built down the street in Summerville, and Governor Henry McMaster paid a visit on Tuesday to celebrate it.

Summerville’s Nick Reagan was there to hear what McMaster called “a great accomplishment for South Carolina.”