Ringing the Bell: Salvation Army Red Kettles raising money for holiday season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s still the season for bell ringing!

The familiar Red Kettle’s are still up at area locations in the Midlands.

Each year the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign raises thousands of dollars for those in need, here in the midlands and across the world.

The tradition of the Red Kettle campaign dates back to 1891.

Stop by and drop in some change if you can!

Click here for other ways to give https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ways-to-give/