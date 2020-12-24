U.S. Marshals offering $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a double homicide suspect

1/3 James Toatley 2 James Toatley Courtesy: U.S. Marshals

2/3 James Toatley 1 James Toatley Courtesy: U.S. Marshals

3/3 James Toatley 3 James Toatley Courtesy: U.S. Marshals





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The United States Marshals Service is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of 31-year-old James Toatley. Authorities say Toatley is wanted in connection with a December 19 shooting incident in Columbia that left two dead and injured two. The warrants for Toatley’s arrest come from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

ABC Columbia’s original reporting of the incident can be found here.

Authorities say Toatley is armed and dangerous. They also say he could be anywhere on the east coast. If you have any information about where Toatley may be, you’re asked to submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com or the U.S. Marshals reporting app.