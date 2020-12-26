DHEC hosting more than 250 mobile Coronavirus test sites

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Health officials are urging those who took part in holiday gatherings and travel to get tested for Coronavirus.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are more than 250 testing sites across SC.

DHEC says most health department testing sites will be closed through December 28 for the holiday. Please contact the testing location to ensure they’re open before you go.

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)