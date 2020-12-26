DHEC reports 74 Coronavirus deaths in SC, 3,111 new cases
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Saturday, The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,111 new Coronavirus cases and 74 deaths.
- New confirmed deaths: 74 Summary click here
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 266,678/22,214
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,736/388
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,487,809
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)
- Testing opportunities available statewide: 158
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard
- 14,427 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
- 21.6% percent positive