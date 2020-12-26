DHEC reports 74 Coronavirus deaths in SC, 3,111 new cases

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Saturday, The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,111 new Coronavirus cases and 74 deaths.

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 266,678/22,214
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,736/388
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,487,809

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 158

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard

  • 14,427 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 21.6% percent positive
