DHEC reports 74 Coronavirus deaths in SC, 3,111 new cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Saturday, The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,111 new Coronavirus cases and 74 deaths.

New confirmed deaths: 74 Summary click here

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 266,678/22,214

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,736/388

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,487,809

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 158

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard

14,427 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

21.6% percent positive