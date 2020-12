Governor, first lady both reportedly feeling great as they recover from COVID-19 diagnosis

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster continue to recover from COVID-19. A spokesperson for the governor’s office says the couple has spent most of the holidays in isolation.

The first lady’s isolation period ended Sunday, while the governor will remain in quarantine through New Year’s Eve. The governor’s spokesperson says both are feeling great.