Governor McMaster announces allocation of GEER Funds

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster announced he is allocating money from the Governor’s Education Emergency Relief (GEER) Fund. The GEER Funds are provided to states through the CARES Act.

They need to be allocated by the governor to state agencies and other entities that have a role in educating South Carolinians that have been impacted by the pandemic.

The governor says that $19.9 million in grants will be distributed between the Department of Social Services, the South Carolina Technical College System, the Office of First Steps and the Department of Education for job training and educational resources.

“Through this pandemic, South Carolina has remained a place of enormous opportunity, and we must continue to work to create these opportunities for our children and those seeking employment,” said Governor McMaster. “These targeted grants will train thousands of South Carolinians for high-demand jobs and provide the groundwork for our next generation to excel in the workplace.”

According to the Office of the Governor, $4.9 million will go to the Department of Social Services to assist with the educational needs of foster children, $8 million is allocated to the South Carolina Technical College System for job training and $7 million will be devoted to early childhood education.