Paul Livingston chosen as Richland Co. Council Chair

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) –Councilman Paul Livingston was re-elected Tuesday by Richland County Council to serve as its Chair as they held their first meeting of 2021. Co Council member Yvonne McBride has been elected to serve at Vice Chair.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, each of the five new members were sworn in during separate ceremonies all held Tuesday. Those new members include Derrek Pugh, who will represent District 2; Gretchen Barron, who will serve District 7; Overture Walker, who will work to serve constituents in District 8; Jesica Mackey, District 9; and Cheryl D. English, District 10, all of whom were publicly sworn into their new positions Tuesday after being elected in November.

Livingston has represented that District 4 for the past 25 years. During that time, he has also served as Council Chair from 2000 to 2002 and again from 2009 to 2011. He released this statement shortly after being elected to retain his seat.

“Let me thank you for your vote of confidence. I do not take that for granted,” Livingston said. “I clearly understand the importance and significance of the role as chair and will continue to do the best job I can do.”

McBride was first elected to represent District 3 in 2016, and was sworn into office as a Council member in 2017. She was re-elected to serve a second term on Council during last years election.

McBride released a brief statement about being chosen saying,