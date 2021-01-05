Sumter PD: Additional murder charge filed against suspect from November shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Sumter Police Department, an additional murder charge has been filed against the suspect from a November 10 shooting that left three dead.

Police say Eugene Martin, 27, now faces four counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, first degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and malicious injury to property.

According to investigators, the charge was added on Monday after the death of an infant, Myles Marcus Davis, who was delivered prematurely by his mother, 21-year-old Myra Davis, after she was critically injured during the November shooting on Marilyn Avenue. Authorities say the mother is continuing to recover from the shooting.

Police say Martin remains in custody at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

