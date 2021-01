RCSD: Man accused of New Year’s Eve murder turns himself in

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County deputies say a suspect is in custody in connection with a New Year’s Eve murder. Investigators say William Moore-Holley turned himself in Wednesday night.

Investigators say Moore-Holley shot a man in a room at the Red Roof Inn on Nates Road around 11:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.