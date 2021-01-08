Congressman Jim Clyburn talks about his experience at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn held a virtual press conference Friday about his experiences following the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Congressman Clyburn says he has talked to Speaker Nancy Pelosi about what needs to happen next, and how to make sure that Congress continues to do its job.

He also said he believes the Vice President should convene a meeting with cabinet members to do what is necessary to invoke the 25th Amendment.