Governor Henry McMaster reveals Executive Budget for new fiscal year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster unveiled his Executive Budget for the upcoming legislative session. The governor’s close to $10 billion budget includes placing $500 million in the state’s reserve funds, a small business grant program and a $30 million expansion of broadband in rural areas of the state.

Governor McMaster says he is looking forward to lawmakers returning and getting to work on these issues.

The 2021 legislative session begins Tuesday, January 12.

To see the governor’s full budget, click here.