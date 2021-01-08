LCSD: Gaston woman arrested with over 60 grams of meth

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a woman accused of trafficking meth has been arrested. Investigators say 45-year-old Gwenn Michelle Vandalen was arrested Tuesday after deputies spoke with her during a property crime investigation.

According to deputies, narcotics agents obtained a search warrant after finding Vandalen lying on a bed near some white powder and a crystal-like substance.

Sheriff Jay Koon says deputies recovered more than 60 grams of meth from the scene, and Vandalen was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.