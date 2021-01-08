RCSD investigating shooting on Green Springs Drive that left two injured

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a shooting that took place Friday at the 100 block of Green Springs Drive. Deputies say they responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Deputies say the two men flagged down medical attention and were being treated prior to being transported to the hospital for further treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies ask that anyone with information about this shooting submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.