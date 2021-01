DHEC hosting numerous free Coronavirus testing sites across SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging people to get tested for Coronavirus.

DHEC has set up numerous testing sites across the State.

These sites are located at various locations, and many are free.

To check testing sites from DHEC, click here:

https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations