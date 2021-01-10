Prisma Health restricting visitation due to increase in Coronavirus cases across SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health has placed restrictions on patient visitation.

On Friday, Prisma announced the move, which is in effect now. Prisma officials say it is due to growing Coronavirus cases across South Carolina.

According to a release, broad visitation will be paused but Prisma says they will work to keep families connected through other means, such as virtual visits using iPads.

Prisma said some visitation will still be allowed, and listed the following situations.

Pediatric patients, with only one care partner allowed 24-7 except for a one-hour daily transition period in which both parents or legal guardians may be present for physician discussions and joint training.

Obstetric patients who are pre-term, in imminent labor, laboring, high-risk and post-partum may have one care partner.

Patients undergoing sedating procedures such as colonoscopies may have one care partner.

Case-by-case approval is required for visitation for those requiring additional assistance from care partners, such as for patients with dementia.

For emergency department care, the ED team will use their discretion in the interest of patient care in the treatment of children, older adults and any patients with special needs.

ED team will use their discretion in the interest of patient care in the treatment of children, older adults and any patients with special needs. Up to three visitors may be allowed in end-of-life situations.

Patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 are not permitted to have visitation except under special case-by-case approvals.

According to Prisma, regarding physician office visits, pediatric patients are allowed one care partner, except for infants younger than 2-months-old who may have two parents present. Additionally, Prisma says one care partner is allowed for adults with special needs.

For more information click here prismahealth.org/coronavirus.