Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Just like other annual events in Columbia in recent times, King Day at the Dome is going virtual.

According to the South Carolina branch of the NAACP this year’s event will take place on-line starting at 10am on January 18th.

Featured speakers will include Congressman Jim Clyburn, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, and State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.

For a link to the event click here.