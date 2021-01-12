LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – It’s back to the Mandmade Gourmet Kitchen for another Tasty Tuesday…sure is a shame that there isn’t a day that STARTS in Y, because episode is yummy!

We start off with Jen and Brad Bolling’s Roasted Corn Dip…It is very easy to put together, and tastes amazing.

Her’s what you need*:

16oz cream cheese

1 can spicy rotel

1 bag of frozen corn with roasted peppers

Salt Pepper

1 tbs chili powder

Fresh chopped cilantro

*You can also opt to put in bacon and put some freshly graded cheese on top

*You can use a separate jar of roasted red peppers also

Here’s what you do:

Let the cream cheese come to room temp, so it is soft

Cut up the roasted red peppers and combine the other ingredients into a large mixing bowl

Mix away!

Take a large casserole dish and spread evenly.

NOTES: Jen and Brad’s recipe calls for the dip to slow roasted on a smoker for about an hour – for that, you want to use a tin foil tin. It will give the whole thing an amazing smoky flavor – and is really tasty. If you don’t have a smoker, you can also put it in the oven at 350 for about 25 minutes.

Let the whole thing cool, and dip away! It is SUPER good!

We also made Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole

Here’s what you need:

4 slices bacon

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts* (cleaned and trimmed well and cubed)

1 can Campbell’s cheddar cheese soup

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 package Ranch Seasoning

1 cup Ranch Salad Dressing

8 ounces rotini, penne or bowtie pasta

1 1/2 cups freshly shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup freshly shredded mozzarella

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

One jar alfredo sauce

1 cup heavy cream

Here’s what you do:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Lightly oil a 9×9 baking dish or coat with nonstick spray.

To make the sauce/cheese mixture, melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add jar of alfredo. Gradually whisk in heavy cream and can of cheese soup. Cook, whisking constantly, until incorporated, about 1-2 minutes. Stir in mozzarella until slightly thickened, about 1-2 minutes. If the mixture is too thick, add a little milk as needed; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Set aside.



Heat oven to 400°. Place bacon in pan and bake until crisp. Drain excess fat; reserving 1 tablespoon and place in a skillet. Transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate.

In a gallon size Ziploc bag or bowl w lid, add chicken, 1 tablespoon olive oil and Ranch Seasoning, shaking to coat thoroughly. Add chicken to the skillet and cook, flipping once, until cooked through, about 2-3 minutes on each side; set aside. You can also put the chicken in a crock pot and slow cook overnight. Simply shred and toss w the mixture above. (This is my favorite way, roast overnight and it falls apart).

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta according to package instructions; drain well.

Add pasta to the prepared baking dish and layer with chicken and alfredo sauce; sprinkle with cheeses and bacon. Place into oven and bake until bubbly and heated through, about 15-20 minutes.

Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired.

NOTES:

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs can be substituted.

Recipe serves 4 full servings or 6 small servings.

These two super easy recipes will set you back less than $20 bucks and will feed a small army…or at least squad! Send us pics of your version!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook