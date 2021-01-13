Columbia Fire Chief provides updates on the small plane crash in the Rosewood area

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon to provide information about a small plane that crashed at a residence in the Rosewood area.

Chief Jenkins says that when crews arrived on the scene, they found one home on fire with a plane crashed in the yard, also on fire. Jenkins says crews were able to put out both fires.

Officials say there was one person in the home during the time of the crash, but they were able to get out safely. Chief Jenkins says the person had an injury unrelated to the crash, he believes the person was scratched by their cat when they were trying to get them out of the home.