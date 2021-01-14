DHEC experiencing high volume of calls for Vaccine Appointments for those 70 and up

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina residents over 70-years-old can now register to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

DHEC’s Vaccine Advisory Committee met Wednesday morning, and leaders continue to urge patience as officials work to distribute the vaccine as quickly and as efficiently as possible.

According to the DHEC website, the Care Line is experiencing a high volume of calls and wait times. They are asking for patience

Contact information for vaccine provider locations can also be found at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator

For information on scheduling an appointment click here https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-appointments