Richland County Coroner releases name of a man who died in the Rosewood plane crash Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of a man who died during the plane crash in the Rosewood area on Wednesday. The coroner says 62-year-old Farhad Rostampour, of Greenville, died when the plane he was in crashed into the yard of a home located at 2909 Kennedy Street.

