DHEC says vaccine supplies too low to include certain groups

This effects those 65 and older who thought vaccines would be available

Myrtle Beach,SC (WPDE) — Leaders with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) say supplies are too low to include people ages 65 or older in vaccination efforts for now.

Questions were raised after the federal government changed its guidelines to include that group.

But as Nick Papantonis reports, it all boils down to supply and demand.