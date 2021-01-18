Richland Co. Councilwoman Gretchen Barron hosts COVID-19 vaccine sign up event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Councilwoman Gretchen Barron hosted a drive-thru event, Monday, to help people ages 70 and older sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Barron represents District seven.

She says the event aims to make sure seniors are able to complete the forms required to be added to Prisma Health’s waiting list. Barron went on to say the event is in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, when Americans are encouraged to volunteer to improve their communities.