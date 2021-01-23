City of West Columbia offers free parking options

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of West Columbia is offering additional free parking for visitors in the area.

According to city officials, with an anticipated increase of visitors to area restaurants and attractions, like the Riverwalk, they are offering free public parking and overflow options.

Per the city:

Interactive Art Park/Meeting Street Artisan Market – 425 Meeting Street

Public Parking Garage – 310 Court Avenue

Carraway Park at the Riverwalk – 212 Hudson Street

Capitol Square (temporary overflow parking option) – 483 Sunset Boulevard (Please use designated crosswalks for safety)