DHEC announces 3,450 COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths Sunday in SC

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Sunday, January 24th. DHEC reported 3,450 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina.

This brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 376,987 and 5,915 total deaths.

DHEC also says of the 13,560 most recent covid tests given, 25.4% came back positive.