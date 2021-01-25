SC DEW: More than $5 billion in unemployment benefits paid out since start of pandemic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says it has distributed more than $5 billion in unemployment benefits since the start of the pandemic. That works out to more than $500 million per month.

The funds distributed provided assistance for programs including lost wages assistance, unemployment insurance and extended benefits.

The aid is from both state and federal sources including the CARES Act.