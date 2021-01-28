CFD: One individual found dead in Gadsden house fire on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fire Department says one person died in a house fire in Gadsden on Tuesday. Authorities say it happened on Congaree Church Road after 7:30 p.m. According to investigators, they first responded to a reported woods fire, but later found that the home was fully engulfed with the victim inside.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim, while the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.