Governor McMaster reallocating surplus vaccine doses from federal long term care program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some of South Carolina’s surplus vaccines are on the move. Friday, Governor Henry McMaster announced he is reallocating more than 37,000 surplus vaccine doses from the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long Term Care Program.

In a letter released Friday, the governor says CVS and Walgreens have completed their first run through the state’s long term care facilities and say they will have a surplus. The governor says these vaccines will be made available to the general public right away.