Columbia Fire Department celebrates 118 years of service

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fire Department is celebrating its 118th birthday today! The brave men and women of the CFD have been fighting fires in the capital city since 1904.

118 years and we're still going STRONG 💪💪

Happy Anniversary @ColaFire ! pic.twitter.com/8mTMgmkj4L — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) February 1, 2021

According to its website, the Columbia Fire Department is the largest in the state, and protects more than 500,000 citizens of Columbia and Richland County.