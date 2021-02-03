SC residents 65 and older can begin scheduling coronavirus vaccine appointments on Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that any South Carolina resident age 65 and up can begin scheduling their coronavirus vaccine appointments on Monday. Those eligible can log visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocater to find locations administering the vaccine and contact information about scheduling appointments.

Officials say the move comes as the vaccine supply in the state, while still limited, is seeing an increase.

“We have a moral and ethical duty to first vaccinate the South Carolinians who are at the highest risk of dying from the virus,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “At this time, placing a younger person between a senior citizen and what could be their lifesaving shot would be unconscionable and irresponsible. Today’s action will save lives and allow our teachers to be vaccinated next.”

“As we evaluate supply versus demand and as the rate of vaccines coming into the state increases, we believe it is appropriate to begin scheduling appointments for additional South Carolinians,” said DHEC Acting Director Marshall Taylor. “While every South Carolinian will have a chance to get the vaccine, it’s important to understand the availability of vaccine is limited in South Carolina, like in all states. To best protect the safety and health of all South Carolinians we must make sure those at highest risk of severe illness and death get vaccinated first.”

Those getting vaccinated will be asked to provide an ID to verify their age at their appointment.

According to DHEC, 81.7% of coronavirus-related deaths in the state have been among those age 65 and older.