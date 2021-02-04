Fort Jackson officials provide update on injured trainee

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with Fort Jackson provided an update on the trainee who sustained a gunshot wound while preparing for training on January 29. Officials say Pvt. Abraham Koh, 17, an active duty trainee from Los Banos, California, is in fair condition at a local hospital.

Fort Jackson is not providing any more information at this time due to medical privacy concerns.

“We continue to provide help and support to Pvt. Koh on his road of recovery while ensuring his family and his teammates are taken care of as well during this difficult time,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “We thank the community and our extended families for the support you have shown.”

