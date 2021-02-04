UofSC partnering with state government to develop statewide cyber ecosystem

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster and University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen announced a new partnership between the state and the university. The partnership is an effort to develop a statewide cyber ecosystem which they say is the first step in making South Carolina highly competitive in the cyber industry.

The governor says the partnership will bring both public and private efforts to improve the state’s cyber capabilities under one umbrella. Ultimately the university says it plans to create a cyber institute which will combine outreach, education, research, and workforce development to support the state’s cyber strategy.