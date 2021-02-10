Consumer News: Popeyes fish sandwich, Uber and Walgreens teaming up and Valentine’s Day spending

CNN– Popeyes is introducing a fish sandwich to their menu. Starting Thursday, you can buy their flounder sandwich for about $4.50, but only for a limited time. If you buy it tomorrow and you’re not a fan, you can swap it out for their classic chicken sandwich. If this trial run is successful, Popeyes says they might add it to their menu permanently.

Walgreens and Uber are teaming up to bring COVID-19 vaccines to under-served communities. Uber says transportation should not be a barrier to health care, and together the companies will address that concern, as well as vaccine hesitancy. Over the coming months, the two companies will roll out several initiatives as vaccines become more readily available. These initiatives include free rides to Walgreens stores and off-site vaccine clinics, the ability to pre-schedule rides when a vaccine appointment is made and a new educational program with the National Urban League to address vaccine hesitancy.

Valentine’s Day is Sunday, and some experts are expecting spending to be down more than $5 billion compared to last year. In today’s consumer watch, we take a closer look at the numbers and some spending tips if you’re on a budget this year.