Kidnapping, vehicle theft charges to be filed against Cayce abduction suspect

CAYCE, SC (WOLO) – Authorities announced Wednesday the charges to be filed against the suspect in the abduction of a two-year-old girl in Cayce.

Shyheem Malik Phillips faces kidnapping and vehicle theft charges after police say he stole a car with a toddler inside from a hotel in Cayce Tuesday night.

An Amber Alert was issued late Tuesday after the kidnapping but the child was safely found a few hours later.

Phillips was found Wednesday afternoon.