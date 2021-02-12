Sumter Co. deputies make additional arrest for burglary on Boulevard Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they made an additional arrest for a burglary that took place on Boulevard Road. Authorities say 18-year-old Ja’Niya Mona Cooper turned herself into the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning.

Officials accuse Cooper of of breaking a TV and stealing a cellphone from the residence after the co-defendant pointed a gun at the victim. Officials say a gun fell out of Cooper’s bag while she was searching the house, indicating that she was armed in addition to the co-defendant.

Click here to read ABC Columbia’s original coverage of the incident.

Deputies say Cooper faces charges of burglary first degree, kidnapping as well as pointing and presenting a firearm.