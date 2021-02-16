LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – Tyler Ryan and Mary Ann Keim from MAK’s Meals decided to keep it simple in the kitchen this week, and took a twist on a classic ziti bake. Which windy cullinary trip did the fine folks in the Manmade Gourmet food shop take, you are probably asking yourself? How does a ton of cheese, yummy burger, and a surprising sauce blend sound? If the answer is “yummy, tell me more,” read on – because here is the Easy Peasy Cheesy Ziti recipe:

Here is what you need:

1 lb ground beef

1 can Italian diced tomatoes

1/2 green pepper (diced)

1/2 red onion (diced)

1 box ziti

1 bottle spaghetti sauce

1 bottle pizza sauce

16 ounces freshly shredded mozzarella

8 ounces ricotta cheese

8 ounces Parmesan cheese

1 bar cream cheese (softened)

Italian spices

Crushed garlic clove

Garlic salt

Nature’s Seasons

1/4 tspn brown sugar

1/4 tspn balsamic vinegar

Here is what you do:

Preheat oven to 350°

Boil noodles w EVOO and salt

Dice up the peppers and onions

Mix the beef with the onions and peppers

Then brown it all



In large mixing bowl, blend ricotta and cream cheese until smooth. Add both sauces, tomatoes, spices, sugar and vinegar. Fold in well

Once ground beef has been thoroughly cooked, strain well and incorporate into the mix

Strain noodles

In large casserole dish, layer ziti, sauce, mozzarella, ziti, sauce, mozzarella and parm. Sprinkle top w parsley flakes for color

Bake it in the Cookin’ Hole on 350° for 30 min

Once you pull it out, make sure you let it cool for about 10 minutes – then head to the Eatin’ Table and enjoy!

Ok, so we also promised you a little video bonus – and here it is – homemade Italian dressing perfect for your side or main salad:

