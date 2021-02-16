Tasty Tuesday: Easy Peasy Cheesy Ziti
Tyler Ryan and Mary Ann Keim keep it simple with meat and cheese filled ziti to please the family
LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – Tyler Ryan and Mary Ann Keim from MAK’s Meals decided to keep it simple in the kitchen this week, and took a twist on a classic ziti bake. Which windy cullinary trip did the fine folks in the Manmade Gourmet food shop take, you are probably asking yourself? How does a ton of cheese, yummy burger, and a surprising sauce blend sound? If the answer is “yummy, tell me more,” read on – because here is the Easy Peasy Cheesy Ziti recipe:
Here is what you need:
- 1 lb ground beef
- 1 can Italian diced tomatoes
- 1/2 green pepper (diced)
1/2 red onion (diced)
- 1 box ziti
1 bottle spaghetti sauce
- 1 bottle pizza sauce
- 16 ounces freshly shredded mozzarella
- 8 ounces ricotta cheese
- 8 ounces Parmesan cheese
- 1 bar cream cheese (softened)
- Italian spices
- Crushed garlic clove
- Garlic salt
- Nature’s Seasons
- 1/4 tspn brown sugar
- 1/4 tspn balsamic vinegar
Here is what you do:
Preheat oven to 350°
Boil noodles w EVOO and salt
Dice up the peppers and onions
Mix the beef with the onions and peppers
Then brown it all
In large mixing bowl, blend ricotta and cream cheese until smooth. Add both sauces, tomatoes, spices, sugar and vinegar. Fold in well
Once ground beef has been thoroughly cooked, strain well and incorporate into the mix
Strain noodles
In large casserole dish, layer ziti, sauce, mozzarella, ziti, sauce, mozzarella and parm. Sprinkle top w parsley flakes for color
Bake it in the Cookin’ Hole on 350° for 30 min
Once you pull it out, make sure you let it cool for about 10 minutes – then head to the Eatin’ Table and enjoy!
Ok, so we also promised you a little video bonus – and here it is – homemade Italian dressing perfect for your side or main salad:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook