Cayce-West Columbia Riverwalk back open to the public

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– After the rain flooded many parts of the Midlands this past week, the City of West Columbia announced the Cayce Riverwalk and Amphitheater is back open to the public Tuesday morning. The City of Cayce thanks the city crews for working to get all of the Riverwalk trails reopened.

