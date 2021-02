Governor McMaster visits Nephron Pharmaceuticals-Dominion Energy vaccine site

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster is visiting Nephron Pharmaceuticals and Dominion Energy’s vaccination site. It’s located on the Dominion Energy property off of I-77 in West Columbia. McMaster is joined by Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy and the President of Electric Operations for Dominion in South Carolina Keller Kissam.

The vaccinations are available by appointment only.

To find a coronavirus vaccination site near you, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/.