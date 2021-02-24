Lexington School District Two opens registration for 4K and 5K students

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington School District Two has opened registration for rising 4K and 5K students for the next school year. To be eligible to enroll, your child must turn 4-years-old on or before September 1.

The district says you will need to drop off documents at the school serving your student’s attendance zone, including the following:

Child’s birth certificate (long form required)

Child’s immunization certificate

Two proofs of residence (one utility bill and a lease/mortgage; may provide documents from federal government if no utility bill)

Proof of income for 4K students only (Acceptable forms of proof: child’s Medicaid card, parent/guardian’s pay stub or income tax information)

School officials say these can be dropped off between 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

To sign up, visit www.lex2.org.