Orangeburg Sheriff’s arrest two men in connection to deadly drive by shooting

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — Two men are behind bars after Orangeburg County Sheriff’s say they are accused in a deadly January shooting. Officials say, the men were in court Wednesday where they were formally charged.

Deputies say around 2 in the morning January 16, the 32 year old Summerville man was shot several times while standing outside of a Mill Creek Road home.

Officials say the victim injured in that drive by shooting was taken to the hospital where less than a week later deputies say he died from his injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies say both 28 year old Theodore Nelson from Moncks Corner and 24 year old Malik Hedin from North Charelston have each been charged with Murder. If found guilty, bith men could face a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.