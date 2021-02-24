Prisma Health launches mobile vaccination effort to help serve rural areas

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health announced the launch of a new program designed to help those in rural and underserved communities get their coronavirus vaccine. Officials say Prisma Health’s Mobile Health Clinics are RV-style vehicles staffed by medical professionals ready to get shots in the arms of those who need it.

Prisma says two pilot events were held on Saturday, one in the Midlands and one in the Upstate. Officials say 258 first dose vaccines were administered at the events.

Prisma Health physician and COVID-19 mobile operations leader Dr. Kerry Sease expressed his excitement at the launch of this new effort. “Our team is ready and our trusted community partners, those organizations who intimately know the challenges facing their local residents and whole neighborhoods, are so important in this collaborative effort. They will serve as our host sites and help us specifically reach those who are vulnerable, eligible and ready to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Sease.

Officials say community-specific events will be organized as drive-thru events with appointments required. You can find information about how to schedule an appointment on Prisma’s website.

According to authorities, Prisma is set to deploy three Mobile Health Clinic vehicles in the Upstate, with three vehicles being ordered for the Midlands area. Three of these vehicles were made possible by funds through the Greenville County CARES Act. Prisma says a total of seven vehicles are expected to be deployed once fully operational by late spring.