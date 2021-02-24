Two arrested after more than 62 grams of meth was seized in Calhoun

1/3 (Courtesy: Calhoun Co. Sheriff's Office) Ashlie Lamson

2/3 (Courtesy: Calhoun Co. Sheriff's Office) Robert McGuffin.

3/3 (Courtesy: Calhoun Co. Sheriff's Office) Over 62 grams of meth seized by authorities.





CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Calhoun County deputies say they arrested two people after more than 62 grams of meth was recently seized.

Authorities say Ashlie Lamson, 33 and Robert McGuffin, 41, both face drug trafficking charges.

According to investigators, on Tuesday, Sgt. Martin of the Calhoun County Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop on both suspects near the intersection of Kennerly Road and Bull Swamp Road.

Officials say he later found 62.9 grams of methamphetamine during the search.

Both suspects were taken to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.