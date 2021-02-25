Columbia man gets 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking minors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr., a Columbia man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex trafficking minors. Authorities say 33-year-old Donnell Salethian Woodard, “Tank,” plead guilty to conspiracy to sex traffic minors and benefiting from sex trafficking of minors in September 2019.

On November 21, 2017, officers with the Lexington Police Department say they encountered a minor advertising sex on a website. Officials say they set up a meeting at a motel between an undercover officer and the minor. Authorities say the minor was dropped off by Woodward and 26-year-old India Tykeyah-Najee Cuyler, “Lady Tank,” who were both taken into custody by police. Officers say they also went to a nearby motel where they found another minor involved in the illegal activity. Investigators say Woodard and Cuyler used a cell phone to post advertisements for sex with minors on websites, and took a portion of the profits.

United States District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs ordered Woodard to 15 years of supervision and he must register as a sex offender upon his release.

Authorities say Cuyler plead guilty to using a facility of interstate commerce (a cell phone) to entice a minor under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity. Officials say her sentencing is scheduled for March 17, 2021.