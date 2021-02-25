Law enforcement looking for Lowcountry attempted murder suspect who may be in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry, the Hampton Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of attempted murder. Authorities are asking for your help finding 31-year-old Demetrius Levanne Green, who is accused of shooting a man in the head in Hampton on January 7.

Officials believe Green could be in Jasper, Hampton, Barnwell or Richland Counties. Green is described as 5’11”, 165 lbs., with tattoos on the left and

right side of his neck.

If you have any information, call 843-554-1111 or submit a tip online at 5541111.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.