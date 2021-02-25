RCSD investigating fatal shooting on Walnut Grove Circle Thursday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday morning at the 100 block of Walnut Grove Circle. Around 9:11 a.m., investigators say they were called to the area for reports of a shooting. On the scene, investigators say they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies say one male died on the way to the hospital and the other is being treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Investigators say they believe this is an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.