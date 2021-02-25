Sumter man accused of exposing ‘child, adult victims’ to HIV

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department have arrested a man accused of exposing victims to HIV. According to authorities, 26 year old Dominque Robert Weston was first on authorities radar when he was accused and later charged in connection to inappropriate acts with children.

Sumter Police say Weston is now facing additional charges that accused him of exposing ‘child and adult victims’ to HIV. Authorities say his charges as of Thursday night include two counts of Exposing Another to HIV, Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 3rd degree, Attempted Lewd Act with a Minor in the 2nd degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor in the 2nd & 3rd degree, and Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Sumter Police say they initially took Weston into custody after a witness reported him to authorities with claims that she found in appropriate content on his cell phone. Additional charges were added Wednesday after Sumter continued to investigate Weston.

Police say they have also have charged a woman who authorities say is ‘acquainted’ with the suspect officials say 30 Danielle Henderson fired shots into Weston’s car during a February 9th argument. Henderson has been charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle.

Weston remains at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention