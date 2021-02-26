RCSD: Man with medical condition reported missing

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to find a missing man with a medical condition.

Authorities say they are looking for Wayne Harris, 70.

According to investigators, Harris was last seen Friday morning at 4:37 a.m. from the Manor Assistance Living Facility off of Polo Road.

Deputies say he has grey hair, a grey beard and was last seen wearing brown pants, a black puffy jacket.

If you have any information on where he is, please call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at (803) 576-3000.