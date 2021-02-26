Richland One presents plan to get all students back in the classroom five days a week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Friday, Richland School District One announced a their new plan to get students back in the classroom five days a week. According to the superintendent, the district is currently in a hybrid model with elementary school students in the classroom four days and week and middle and high school students in person two days a week.

The district presented the following timeline for getting their students back in their school buildings:

March 8, 2021 Elementary school students back in-person five days a week. Middle school and 9th grade students back in-person four days a week.

March 15, 2021 High school students in grades 10-12 transition to four days a week of in-person classes.

March 22, 2021 Middle school students back in the classroom five days a week.

March 29, 2021 High school students in grades 9-12 return to the classroom five days a week.



During the four day week period, Wednesday will serve as a flex day.

The district notes that if parents want their students to remain in a virtual learning model, they can continue to do so, but students must remain in the learning model that their parents select for them.

School officials say these transitions are contingent upon continued improvements in community spread of COVID-19.

You can access Richland One’s coronavirus dashboard by visiting www.richlandone.org/restartstrong.