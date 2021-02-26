The Lake Murray Bridal Show takes place this Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Brides to be, you have a chance to get set for the big day this weekend. The Lake Murray Bridal Show takes place this Sunday, in partnership with the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission.

The bridal event will be held at Seven Oaks Park from 1-5 p.m. You can check out area wedding vendors, door prizes and more.

COVID-19 guidelines will include masks and vendor booths that are spaced out.

Tickets are seven dollars in advance and $10 at the door. For tickets, visit icrc.net/event/lake-murray-bridal-show.