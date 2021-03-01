‘Last call’, large gathering restrictions have been lifted

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — In a statement released Friday, Governor Henry McMaster said that he would lift COVID-19 safety restrictions related for the sale of alcohol and mass gatherings.

The governor says the termination of the “last call” order, which prohibited bars and restaurants from selling alcohol after 11 p.m., has been lifted as of today, Monday, March 1.

According to the Governor, today The Department of Commerce approval for events with over 250 people will no longer be required.

“With the spread of the virus consistently decreasing across the country and more of the most vulnerable South Carolinians being vaccinated every day, I believe these targeted and limited safety measures are no longer necessary,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “The virus is still among us and we all must continue to make responsible decisions to take care of ourselves and our loved ones, but those decisions are for South Carolinians to make.”

Officials urge all South Carolinians to continue to take safety precautions including social distancing and wearing face coverings.

“Many South Carolinians have done their part by practicing the prevention measures we know work,” said DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer. “We are here today because of our citizens’ careful and ongoing efforts and we thank you for taking care of each other and putting your community and people first. I urge you to continue wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart, staying home and away from others if you’re sick and when it’s your time, get a safe and effective vaccine. Working together, we will defeat COVID-19.”

Evn though restrictions have been lifted, the Governor urges those in charge of large gatherings put certain criteria in place to keep those in attendance as safe as possible: